Sad ending for Prabhas's much-awaited film?

Young Rebel Star Prabhas's 'Radhe Shyam' is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited movies in Tollywood at the moment. Directed by 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna, Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the movie.

The movie unit has recently resumed the shooting in Hyderabad and is currently busy canning a song and also complete the pending patchwork. Now, a shocking update about the film is doing rounds on the Internet.

According to the buzz, the film will have a sad ending. It seems like the climax is going to be extremely emotional and will bring tears to the audience.

The film unit resumed the shoot already. Radhe Shyam will have a release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Pictures and T-Series are jointly bankrolling the project. Stay tuned to us for more details of the film.