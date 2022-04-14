Sai Dharam Tej And Karthikeya Drop Their KGF: Chapter 2 Reviews And Praise The Whole Team

The most-awaited movie of the season KGF: Chapter 2 finally hit the big screens today! From the first show itself, the movie garnered a positive talk and the makers also announced the third part of the movie on this special occasion. Most of the actors are dropping their reviews and thus, the movie is creating noise on social media… Tollywood's ace actors Karthikeya and Sai Dharam Tej along with Taran Adarsh dropped their reviews and also called it as a blockbuster!

Karthikeya

Bigger than super hits, block busters,Records and wonders is the Will power to conquer the world.#KGFChapter2 THE INSPIRATION TO CONQUER ..@TheNameIsYash sir AAP BAS RUKHNA MATH💥@prashanth_neel sir The world needs ur madness🔥 Team #KGF SALUTE 🙏 P.S. DONT MISS END TITLES pic.twitter.com/dESP0ZARUT — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) April 14, 2022

He shared a terrific pic of Yash and wrote, "Bigger than super hits, block busters,Records and wonders is the Will power to conquer the world. #KGFChapter2 THE INSPIRATION TO CONQUER [email protected] sir… AAP BAS RUKHNA MATH @prashanth_neel sir The world needs ur madness. Team #KGF SALUTE P.S. DONT MISS END TITLES".

Sai Dharam Tej

You have raged the Indian cinema and made yourself heard over the length & breadth of the country with #KGF Wish you turn the world, Territory of Indian cinema once again with #KGFChapter2@Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/SVQNkgBuME — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 13, 2022

He also shared the pic of Yash and wished the whole team with this post… "You have raged the Indian cinema and made yourself heard over the length & breadth of the country with #KGF. Wish you turn the world, Territory of Indian cinema once again with #KGFChapter2".

Even Taran Adarsh also dropped an amazing video from KGF: Chapter 2 movie and praised the whole team…

He wrote, "#HombaleFilms have arrived with a bang with #KGF2... The production house - a hugely respected and successful entity in #Kannada film industry - has made a big splash globally with #KGFChapter2... Kudos to #VijayKiragandur for steering the company to dizzy heights of success."

Here is his review…

Along with giving the terrific 4 and half stars, he also wrote, "#OneWordReview...

#KGF2: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: 4½

#KGFChapter2 is a WINNER, more than lives up to the humongous hype… #PrashanthNeel immerses us into the world of #KGF2, delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER… MUST, MUST, MUST WATCH. #KGF2Review

#Yash has enough inferno to set the screen ablaze in #KGF2. He delivers both, punches and punch lines with gusto. His extraordinary act [as the invincible #Rocky] is the driving force of this franchise. #KGF2 is his big ticket to superstardom. #KGF2Review

#SanjayDutt is electrifying as the hard-hearted #Adheera in #KGF2. His menacing getup is a big plus… #RaveenaTandon is top notch. Wonderful to see her talent being respected and utilised in a meaty role… #SrinidhiShetty gets enough screen time and scope to hold her own. #KGF2Review

#PrashanthNeel is a terrific storyteller. He smartly uses every tool at his disposal - remarkable background score, brilliantly executed action pieces and clap-trap moments - to transport you to the world of #KGF2… The stunning visuals only enhance his vision. #KGF2Review

#YESSS... #KGF3 #KGFChapter3 is on the way."

With this post, he also confirmed that the third part of the movie is on the way…

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie is released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.