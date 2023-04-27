Sai Dharam Tej Drops A Clarification Regarding The Monetary Help To Farhan Who Helped Him During His Bike Accident

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a deadly bike accident last year and was in coma for a few days. But now he is back with a bang after recovering from the accident and bagged a blockbuster with the Virupaksha movie. Off late, there are rumours doing rounds on social media that the mega family and Sai Dharam Tej monetarily helped Farhan, who rescued him during the accident. But Tej denied it and dropped a small note on social media to give clarification to all his fans and netizens.



To whomsoever it may concern.. Thank You Sai Dharam Tej. pic.twitter.com/qJr3SYYJ6B — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 27, 2023

Along with sharing the video, Tej also attached a small note and dropped his clarification on this issue. The note reads, "Today it is brought to my notice that there is a false propaganda which is being carried out against me and my team. As you can see from the video which is given below, I or my team never claimed that we monetarily helped Mr. Farhan. I am always indebted for the help he has done to me & my family. I have always maintained that he has our details and can approach us when ever he needs our help. My manager Saran is always accessible to him. This is my last communication in this regard. -Sai Dharam Tej".

In the video also Tej is seen saying the same in the Suman TV interview…

Speaking about Tej's latest movie Virupaksha, it turned into a blockbuster with its intense and intriguing content. It is directed by young and talented filmmaker Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. It has Samyukta as the lead actress and Ajay in a prominent role.

The movie minted Rs 55 crores within five days of its release. Now, the collections may slow down as big movies like Ponniyin Selven 2 and Agent are all set to hit the theatres!