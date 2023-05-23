Sai Dharam Tej Is Introduced As ‘Markandeyulu’ Aka Mark From Bro Movie

Bro… This movie is now the most-awaited ones of this year as it has mega heroes Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. Being South India’s ace actor Samuthirakani’s directorial, there are many expectations on it. Already the makers unveiled the first look motion poster of Pawan and now, they introduced Tej as ‘Markandeyulu’ through his first glimpse…

Along with the makers, even Tej also shared his first glimpse on the Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing his first look poster, they also wrote, “MARK has set foot. Presenting @IamSaiDharamTej as 'MARKANDEYULU' with #IntroducingMARK from #BroTheAvatar https://bit.ly/423dpKT”.

The poster showcased Sai Dharam Tej in a modish appeal wearing a white suit and he is introduced as ‘Markandeyulu’ aka ‘Mark’…

Going with the motion poster of Pawan Kalyan, it is all awesome showcasing Pawan Kalyan as God of Time. Even the terrific BGM raised the expectations on the movie.

Here's MARK aka Markendeyulu from #BroTheAvatar 🤗

▶️ https://t.co/KideXYFp8V



One of the very few characters I closely relate & reflect on.

His is a journey of everyone of us.

He has just begun with #IntroducingMark and you'll love him more as we go.



Need all your love &… pic.twitter.com/Ar1TeAxuub — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 23, 2023





Bro movie is the remake of the Vinodhaya Sitham movie which turned into a blockbuster in Tamil. Going with the plot, it showcases how the lead actor Thambi Ramaiah aka Parasuram dies in an accident but 'Time' gives him the chance of reliving his life for three months. He then realises that he was rude and selfish all the time and did the same with his family members too. But with the help of 'Time,' he spends more time with his family and also values their opinions. He also gets a note-worthy promotion in his office.

Coming to the Telugu version, director Samuthirakani made necessary changes and Power Star will be holding the role akin to his character in the Gopala Gopala movie while Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in Thambi's role. But the changes made in both the characterisations are likely to impress the Telugu audience.

Bro movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his home banner People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per sources, Ketika Sharma is essaying the lead actress role and dialogues are penned by ace filmmaker Trivikram.

Bro movie will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023…