Sai Dharam Tej: No plans to get married soon

Tollywood Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Solo Brathuke So Better. The actor is also busy with the shoot of another film with Deva Katta. Interestingly, the reports about his wedding are going on in the media for a long time now. Even on the occasion of his birthday recently, Chiranjeevi too hinted that his bachelor days are going to come to an end. Everyone thought that Sai Dharam's wedding has been fixed but the actor recently said that there are no such plans.

Sai Dharam Tej revealed that he has given his nod for his family members who wanted to begin looking out for suitable brides. Sai Dharam Tej commented that the media showed a lot of interest in wedding and created rumors but in reality, he is not interested to get married anytime soon. The young hero also revealed that he would think about it if there is a pressure on him, from his family members.