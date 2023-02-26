Sai Dharam Tej overcomes fear, performs a high-speed bike stunt

Actor Sai Dharam Tej survived a near-fatal bike accident in September 2021. He took almost half a year to recover and then resumed shooting for his upcoming supernatural thriller, Virupaksha. And recently, Sai wowed the film's team by performing a high-speed bike stunt beside a lake at 100 kmph.

In a recent interview, Virupaksha's director Karthik Varma Dandu revealed that, before filming the scene, he had told Sai that he would hire a body double for the bike stunt scene, keeping the actor's bike accident in mind. However, determined to perform the scene himself, Sai overcame his internal fears and finished the shot in a single take, leaving the movie's unit in awe.

Incidentally, Sai was supposed to shoot for the bike stunt scene in the schedule that was delayed following his bike accident. Starring Mollywood actress Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, Virupaksha is being produced jointly by Sukumar and BVSN Prasad. The film is slated for a pan-India release on April 21.