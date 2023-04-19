Sai Dharam Tej Reveals How The Whole Mega Family Supported Him During The Bike Accident

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is all happy and excited for the release of his Virupaksha movie. Being his comeback movie after recovering from the deadly accident, there are many expectations on it. He is all actively participating in offline and online participation. As the release date is nearing, the makers already launched the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the sci-fi thriller. In the press meet and launch events he spoke about his accident and doled out how they supported him during his accident.



He said that after his accident the whole family supported for Republic movie release and promoted it through social media too. "My entire family supported and carried my film while I was in the hospital in a bed. Ram Charan released the first look, Chiranjeevi garu released the trailer, Pawan Kalyan graced the pre-release event and Allu Arjun tweeted his support for the movie release. I couldn't ask them for more."

Well, Tej met with a deadly accident on 10th September, 2023 around 7:30 PM and fell down at the cable bridge in Hyderabad. It shocked whole film industry. Even mega family members also supported Tej by frequently visiting him in the hospital. They also celebrated the occasion once he was back to home after one month.

Speaking about the Virupaksha movie, it has an ensemble cast of Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ajay, Rajeev Kanakala, Sai Chand, Brahmaji and Sunil. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!