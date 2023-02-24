Sai Dharam Tej Rides The Bike For A Risky Action Sequence In Virupaksha After The Deadly Accident

It is all known that ahead of the Republic movie release, Sai Dharam Tej, met with a deadly bike accident and was in hospital for many days. It took almost a year to recover and now, he is once again busy with handful of movies. As part of his next movie Virupaksha's action sequence, Tej is back on a bike ride for the first time. The makers shared the special video on this occasion and praised the dedication and courage of this young actor.

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "#CourageOverFear Here's how our Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej surprised and won our hearts for a risky bike sequence in #Virupaksha with his fearlessness - https://youtu.be/9Dkb2pTYp24 @iamsamyuktha_ @karthikdandu86 @AJANEESHB @Shamdatdop @BvsnP @aryasukku @bkrsatish".

In the video, director Karthik Dandu and cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen explained the situation and said that Tej overcame his fear with courage and completed the bike sequence in just one shot. They said Tej rode the bike at 100 km/hr on a small canal road even though the team said that they will manage it without his participation.

"After recovering from a near-fatal accident in September, he immediately returned to shooting. There was a bike sequence, which he completed without fear. On a canal road, he must brake at a speed of 100 km/h. We asked that we will manage, but he said he'd do it anyway. He wanted to get rid of my fear. He accomplished it in a single take."

They also added that the Virupaksha movie will be a game-changer of his career and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023! Tej also shared the video and wrote, "Beyond fear is where life is" sharing his happiness with all his fans.

Going with the earlier released promo, it looks like a complete mystery thriller that deals with the concept of superstitious belief. It starts off with Junior NTR's voiceover, "Agnanam Bhayaniki Moolam, Bhayam Moodanammakaniki Kaaranam… Assalu Nijanni Chupinche Maro Nethram". It is just powerful and the promo showcases a few village people running towards something while Sai Dharam Tej tries to stop them by standing in the opposite direction!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is being directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!

Next in the line is SDT 16 and it will be directed by Jayanth and produced by BVSN Prasad itself under the SVCC banner. The announcement regarding this movie is made a couple of days ago.

Well, Tej also announced his new movie 'Satya' with Colours Swati a few days ago… Another interesting point of this movie is, it is being directed by senior actor Naresh's son and Vijaya Nirmala's grandson Naveen Vijay Krishna. It is being bankrolled by Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner.



