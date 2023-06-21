Sai Dharam Tej- Sampath Nandi film titled as ‘Ganja Shankar!’

Sai Dharam Tej recently achieved success with the mystic thriller “Virupaksha,” making a remarkable comeback after a bike accident last year. Currently, he is starring alongside his uncle Pawan Kalyan in a film titled “BRO,” directed by Samuthirakhani. Apart from that, he signed another film in the direction of Sampath Nandi. There have been rumors circulating about the film’s title that it is ‘Ganja Shankar.’

The project is said to be a mass masala entertainer. “Ganja Shankar” will be the character name of Sai Dharam Tej in the film, and reportedly, the title is inspired by Pawan Kalyan’s “Gudumba Shankar.” Furthermore, reports have emerged stating that the film’s title has been registered at the Film Chamber.

The project is being produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi as the producer. The film’s pre-production is currently underway. An official announcement on the same is expected to be out soon.