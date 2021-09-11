Sai Dharam Tej's Health Update: He Is All Fine And Suffered A Few Minor Injuries And Bruises

It is all known that Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident yesterday night. Well, Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his Twitter and made all the fans of the Mega family know about his nephew's health condition. He is all fine and suffered a few minor injuries and bruises. According to the sources, he was riding a sports bike Triumph and was going towards Gachibowli from Jubilee Hills. He lost his control and the bike got skid on the road. Thus, he fell off the bike and was immediately shifted to Medicare hospital. But for better treatment, he was shifted to the Apollo hospital. The accident took place on Friday night 8:30 PM and most of the Mega family members like Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Niharika, Allu Aravind and a few friends of Tej visited the hospital.



Chiranjeevi also left a tweet message and informed all the fans of the Mega family that Tej is fine and his health condition is stable.

This tweet reads, "IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident a few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days."

Even Apollo hospitals released a bulletin and confirmed that Tej is stable. "Sai Dharam Tej was brought to Apollo Hospitals following a road traffic accident. He was intubated and put on assisted respiration at the nearest hospital and later shifted here. As of now, he is medically stable. There are no major injuries to the brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations. He sustained tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture."

According to the reports, there is a chance that the Madhapur police of Cyberabad might register a case as Tej's was on high speed while riding his bike.

Speaking about Sai Dharam Tej's work front, he will be next seen in the Republic movie. It is directed by Deva Katta and it is touted to be an action thriller that is being bankrolled by J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao under the banner of JB Entertainments. This movie also has Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and Sai Dheena in other prominent roles.