Sai Pallavi comes onboard for ‘NC23’

The pre-production works of Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s Pan India film “NC23” with director Chandoo Mondeti are in full swing. The team that started the pre-production works nearly a month ago and the works are in full swing, as they are planning to begin the film’s shoot soon.

Bunny Vasu is producing the movie, while Allu Aravind proudly present it on the leading production banner Geetha Arts that made numerous cult hits in Telugu as well as Hindi. The backing of Geetha Arts ensures “NC23” will be made with the uppermost quality in production and technical front.

As part of pre-production works, the film’s lead actress also joined the team. But her identity was revealed a day later. The very beautiful and talented actress Sai Pallavi comes on board to play the female lead in this magnum opus based on real incidents. The duo previously worked together in the superhit “Love Story.” They are going to enrapture us with their sparkling chemistry in the new film.

“NC23” will be the highest-budgeted movie for both Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti. The movie will be made grandly with high production and technical standards. The makers are spending a good budget on pre-production works alone. The remaining cast and crew of the movie will be announced soon.



