Sai Pallavi to charge a bomb for Nani's Shyam Singh Roy

Sai Pallavi is one of the talented heroines in the movie industry. She emerged as one of the actors on-demand in Telugu. Although she made her debut in Malayalam cinema, she earned stardom in Telugu. The latest reports reveal us that she is in talks for Nani's Shyam Singh Roy.

As per the latest reports, Sai Pallavi has quoted a remuneration of 2 crores for the movie. It is going to be the highest ever remuneration that she gets in her career. The actress already acted with Nani, for the film MCA. Rahul Sankirtyan is the director of the movie.

Touted to be a period drama, the movie will have Kolkata as a backdrop. Sithara Entertainments is the production house that is bankrolling the movie. Stay tuned to us for more details about the movie.