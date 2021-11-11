Sai Pallavi wants to do comedy!

Sai Pallavi is one of the star heroines in Telugu Cinema. Having made her debut in Malayalam cinema, the actress rose to stardom in Telugu cinema with back to back hits. She is currently busy with Virata Parvam and Shyam Singh Roy in Telugu. Interestingly, the actress expressed a wish to test her luck with comedy soon!

Sai Pallavi reportedly revealed her interest to play a comic role in her recent interview. The actress revealed that she wants to test her luck in the genre and see how she would perform the same.

Apart from Telugu, Sai Pallavi is also an active heroine in Tamil and Malayalam languages. We have to see if anyone is ready to give her a comic role in the other languages.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi's most recent work is Love Story, in the direction of Sekhar Kammula. More details of the film will be out soon.