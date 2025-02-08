Sai Ram Shankar expresses gratitude for the success of ‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’

The suspense thriller OkaPathakamPrakaram, starring Sai Ram Shankar, brother of renowned director Puri Jagannath, has captivated audiences since its release on February 7. Produced by Vinod Kumar Vijayan and Garlapati Ramesh under the Vinod Vihan Films and Vihari Cinema House Pvt. banners, the film has been distributed on a large scale by Srilakshmi Films across the two Telugu states.

The film has already generated a lot of buzz, especially after the creative announcement that the film unit would reward anyone who could identify the villain with a sum of ten thousand rupees. This unique marketing strategy helped the film make an impactful opening. The excitement reached new heights during the premiere show when 18 members of the media cracked the mystery and revealed the villain's identity using secret cheats before the interval. As a reward, the director and producers handed out 18 thousand rupees, with each media member receiving one thousand rupees.

Hero Sai Ram Shankar expressed his satisfaction with the response, stating, "Everyone who has seen the film has praised it. Our story is strong, and people are connecting with Samudrakhani's character. While I wouldn't call it a big opening, the appreciation we've received is overwhelming. From here on, we hope the media will continue supporting our film and help us take it further."

Director Vinod Vijayan and producer Garlapati Ramesh also thanked the media and fans for their support, expressing hope that the buzz around the film would continue to grow.