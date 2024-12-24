Saiee Manjrekar FL from ‘The India House’ unveiled

After a mixed reception to his recent film Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha is making a strong comeback with two exciting projects: Swayambhu and The India House. With these films, the talented actor is looking to regain his place in the spotlight and win back audiences’ hearts.

Among the two, The India House made headlines with the release of its first-look poster featuring actress Saiee Manjrekar in a stunning blue saree, exuding elegance and grace. Saiee’s traditional appearance has piqued the interest of fans, and she will be playing the character of Sati in the film, with more details about her role set to be revealed soon.

Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, The India House is currently in production. The film boasts an impressive cast, with acclaimed actor Anupam Kher joining the project for a significant role. Produced by Ram Charan in collaboration with V Mega Pictures and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, The India House is expected to be a major contender in the upcoming year, with fans eagerly awaiting updates about its release date.