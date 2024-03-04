‘Salaar’ actor reveals key update on film’s second part

Prabhas' blockbuster movie "Salaar" is gearing up for its highly anticipated sequel, and the latest update reveals that the shooting for "Salaar 2" is set to commence in April. Bobby Simha, who played a significant role in the first installment, shared this exciting news in a recent interview, sparking enthusiasm among fans.

Directed by Prasanth Neel, "Salaar" was a massive success at the box office and marked Prabhas' triumphant return after facing a series of setbacks with his previous films. The sequel is expected to continue the riveting narrative that captivated audiences in the first part.

The film features a stellar cast, including Shruthi Haasan and Prithiviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The combination of Prabhas and Prasanth Neel, known for his directorial prowess, has heightened expectations for "Salaar 2."

Produced by Hombale Films on a grand scale, the sequel is poised to offer another cinematic spectacle for fans of the action-packed franchise. With the shooting scheduled to kick off in April, the makers are gearing up for an ambitious production that promises to surpass the success of its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is also actively involved in the final stages of his upcoming film "Kalki 2898 AD" with director Nag Ashwin. As the star actor balances multiple projects, the announcement of "Salaar 2" going on floors in April has set the stage for an exciting cinematic journey that fans eagerly await.