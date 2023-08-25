Saloni is all set to start a new innings with ‘Tantra’

Saloni made her Telugu debut with the film “Dhana 51” opposite to Sumanth. She got fame with film directed by creative genius Rajamouli titled “Maryada Ramanna.” Later, “Bodyguard,” and “Race Gurram” added some spices to her career. Saloni is well known for girl-next-door roles. The actress also appeared in special songs. After a gap, Saloni is making her re-entry with “Tantra,” in which she plays a pivotal role.

First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films, and Vizag Film Factory are jointly producing this film, for which debutant Srinivas Gopishetty is the director. Ananya Nagalla of ‘Mallesam’ and ‘Vakeel Saab’ fame plays the lead role. Late actor Srihari Brother’s son, Dhanush, is making his debut as a hero with this film.

The producer said that this is a horror entertainer being made with a female-oriented line. He added that the film will bring a good name to Saloni. “We are going to tell the secrets of Tantra science through this film. We shot some important scenes on Ananya, Saloni, and Dhanush recently, and they came out quite well,” stated the producer.