Samantha in and as Raji

Tollywood: South starlet Samantha Akkineni turned a year older today. But because of the pandemic situation, the actress has decided to stay calm and is having a lowkey celebrations.

The actress is all set to mark her digital debut with the upcoming web series, 'The Family Man Season 2'. Touted to be the sequel of super hit web series, 'The Family Man' starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha is reportedly playing a negative shaded role in this movie. If everything goes well, the web series is going to stream on Amazon Prime after summer.

Today on the occasion of Samantha's birthday, the makers of 'The Family Man Season 2' shared an interesting picture of Samantha and revealed that the actress is playing the role of Raji in the movie and is the main antagonist in the film. The pic also hinted that she is going to appear in a de-glamorous role which increased the expectations on the web series even more.