Samantha likely to join Prabhas 'Project K'?

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin collaborated for the prestigious 50 years project of Vyjayanthi films. Recently, the film was tarted and the working title is fixed as "Project K". Reports suggest that "Project K" will be the costliest project in Indian cinema. Vyjayanthi Movies have reportedly allocated a massive budget for the sci-fi thriller.



If the latest buzz on social media is to go by, the makers of "Project K" are planning to rope in star actress Samantha for an important role in the sci-fi thriller. Also, the makers are planning on roping in Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for another lead role. If these two stars do come on board, the canvas of "Project K" will grow bigger.