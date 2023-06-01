Samantha shares good words about Vijay Deverakonda

Sometimes you will never expect who will meet whom on a film set and how their bonding is going to turn out. Samantha is going through some tough times in the recent past, and she came out stronger as she currently set foot in Turkey to shoot for the songs of her film with Vijay Devarakonda and director Shiva Nirvana, “Kushi.”

Sharing a picture from Istanbul, where Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda are enjoying a meal together with director Shiva Nirvana, the photo shows that they are getting along well, and Samantha explained, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by.” Looks like Vijay is Samantha’s new best friend in town, and also director Shiva Nirvana who made “Majili” with her is also in the same league.

On the other hand, Samantha has overcome the myositis thing successfully it looks like, and currently, she is shooting for films and web series back to back. After wrapping “Citadel” latest schedule, she moved to “Kushi” songs shoot, and then she will be joining the sets of her maiden Hollywood film that will be shot in London and Chennai soon.



