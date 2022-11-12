Samantha Thanks Her Fitness Trainer And Celebrates Yashoda Movie Success

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's latest movie Yashoda turned into a blockbuster and is running successfully in the theatres with positive talk. Sam is also very happy with this development and thanked all her fans showing off her gratitude. Off late, she shared a few pics and a video showing off her fight during her low time and thanked her fitness trainer for his great help. A few days ago, she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder and is taking treatment to come out stronger.



Along with sharing the pics and the video, she also wrote, "@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda's success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn't let me give up.. and I know you won't let me ever give up. Thankyou".

In the video, she is seen working out and in the pics, she is seen sharing a good bond with her trainer and thanked him for being with her during her low times.

Going with the earlier trailer, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Divya's baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too. So, we need to wait and watch how she will manage to escape from the EVA agency and chase the mystery behind it.

This new-age thriller is directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.