Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda sets the stage on fire with their chemistry

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer “Kushi” directrd by ‘Majili’ fame Shiva Nirvana has managed to make noise with its songs and trailer. Especially the songs composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab augmented the hype significantly. This romantic drama is all set for a grand release on 1st September.



















The film’s musical concert was conducted at Novotel Convention Centre, Hyderabad. What grabbed the attention of one and all was the on-stage dance performance done by the lead pair. Samantha and Vijay lit the stage with their superb and charming dance moves. The dance performance of the duo came as a surprise to the viewers. The dance video is going viral all over the internet. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this romantic entertainer.















