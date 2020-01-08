Samantha Wows All In A Stylish Sari…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Akkineni bahu is one of the most talented stars in the south. The 'Majili' star evolved as an actress with time and got her name etched on the walls of cinema. She proved her acting skills with the movies, U-Turn, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe, Oh Baby, etc.



Besides acting, the 'Manam' actress is a pro in maintaining high end style. She knows how to balance her looks and never leaves any stone unturned to get that wow some look.

Recently, the actress was awarded with 'Best Actor Female (Jury Special Mention) at Zee Cinema Awards 2020 and the diva was seen in her stylish best. The fashionista picked a six yard wonder piece for the event and we think she looked damn gorgeous.





The 'Rangasthalam' actress chose to wear 'Kresha Bajaj's' outfit for the gala event. She draped a peach coloured sari which has fine silver embroidery on the pallu and the borders. She teamed it up with a high neck full sleeved embroidered matching blouse.





Coming to her makeup, she gave shimmery makeup touch to her eyes, peach shade to her lips and went with side parted soft curly hair style. She didn't go much with her accessories except for the earrings.





On an overall note, the diva looked absolutely, stunning, isn't? We think she has scored high on the fashion charts with this look. On professional front, the actress is waiting for the release of her next film, Jaanu opposite Sharwanand. Lastly, she was seen in Oh Baby and the film went well at the ticket windows. Let us wait and see how her next film is going to be.