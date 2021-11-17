Samantha's look to be a highlight in Pushpa

Pushpa is one of the upcoming films in Telugu film industry. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film is directed by Sukumar. The makers are working on a song that will be shot soon on Samantha and Allu Arjun. The official news about the same is out and the buzz is growing on the song on social media.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Samantha is going to surprise one and all with her raw look in the song. She is going to take extra care on how she is looking in the special dance number and the actress is keen on flaunting her dancing skills that went unnoticed all these days.

Sukumar is known for designing special dance numbers and he is sure to surprise the fans and audiences with this special song.

Pushpa is hitting the screens on 17th December.