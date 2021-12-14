  • Menu
Samantha's manager opens up about her health condition

Highlights

From the past few days, we have been hearing rumors that star heroine Samantha has fallen unwell and she is in a serious condition. The buzz started after her Kadapa trip the other day.

Samantha has reportedly went to open a cloth store in Kadapa and also paid her visit to Ameenpeer Dargah as well as Tirumala shrine. After that, rumors popped up that she is not feeling well and is suffering from severe cough and fever and got admitted to a hospital. However, Sam's manager finally reacted on the same. He has given clarity that it is just a normal cough and she went to AIG hospital to get some tests done but hasn't been admitted there.

Currently, Sam is said to be taking a rest at her Gachibowli residence and is doing absolutely fine. Her manager asked everyone to not believe in rumors.

