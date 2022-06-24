Sammathame Movie Leaked online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Kiran abbavaram, the young dashing actor male, is debuting in Tollywood in 2019 through Ravi Kiran's Raja Vaaru Raani Garu. The promising actor is carving a niche in this industry with hits of impressive performances. Samathame is one of his upcoming musical romantic dramas that is set in the urban backdrop Releasing Today. The youthful romantic comedy is likely to hit the theaters today. As per the latest reports, Samathame has also locked the OTT platform. Kiran Abbavaram starer now premieres on Aha Video platforms. The official announcement regarding the official release date will be soon made. Gopinath Reddy directs the youthful drama where Chanidi Chowdary is the leading lady. Samathame features Kiran as a dashing young man who is told the importance of having a lady in his life and home from a young age. Since losing his mom, he's been in a hurry to get married to bring home a young lady.

Now Sammathame movie was pirated into the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma and tamilmv just a few hours, despite the high-security measures taken in place. There have been a number of Indian movies like RRR, Pushpa, F3 that have been leaked onto TamilRockers and Movierulz shortly after the Movie was released.









