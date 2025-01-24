Live
Samyuktha Menon comes onboard for ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’
The dynamic duo of Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu is all set to collaborate once again for their much-anticipated fourth project together, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. This sequel to their previous blockbuster Akhanda promises to elevate the action and intensity, blending spiritual themes with powerful drama and breathtaking sequences.
Samyuktha, who has quickly become a hitmaker in the industry, joins the cast as the female lead. Known for her successful streak in high-profile projects, Samyuktha will be playing a significant role in Akhanda 2, with director BoyapatiSreenu ensuring her character has a powerful presence in the film.
Produced by RaamAchanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious 14 Reels Plus banner and presented by M TejaswiniNandamuri, Akhanda 2 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films in Telugu cinema. The movie’s shoot is currently underway, and the team is leaving no stone unturned in creating a bigger and grander vision for the sequel.
With a high-budget production, the film is set to feature an impressive technical team, including music by S Thaman, cinematography by C Ramprasad, editing by Tammiraju, and art direction by AS Prakash.
Scheduled for a Pan India release on September 25, 2025, during the Dussehra festival, Akhanda 2 marks the debut of both Balakrishna and BoyapatiSreenu in the Pan India arena, building anticipation for what promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience.