Priyanka, Supriya, other netas join ‘Chai pe charcha’ with Modi, Birla

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar's Supriya Sule and other leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber after the Winter Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Friday.

The leaders thanked Birla for the conduct of the session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers K Ram Mohan Naidu, Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, Chirag Paswan, and Pralhad Joshi joined the Speaker over tea.

“After the conclusion of the sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, a pleasant conversation took place with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and esteemed leaders of all parties,” Birla said in a post on X.