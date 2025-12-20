Married person can't enter into live-in without divorce: HC

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad high court has ruled that a married person cannot legally enter into a live-in relationship with a third party without first obtaining a decree of divorce.

With this observation, the court dismissed a writ petition seeking protection filed by a couple in a live-in relationship. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh observed that the freedom of personal liberty is not absolute and cannot infringe upon the statutory rights of an existing spouse.

The petitioners had approached the court with a prayer that both petitioners are major and living together as husband and wife and they have apprehension of a life threat from the respondent.