Sankranti Style: Skip Everyone's Heart With You Stylish Looks…

The first festival of the year, Sankranti is just away. It is the time to celebrate and have tons of enjoyment, right! Obviously, a big Yes. Sankranti is one of the most important festivals for Telugus and is celebrated for three days, Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma. The festival is also celebrated in various parts of the country with much joy and merriment.

Now, it is very important thing to get ready for the special day, isn't it? Yes. So, be the cynosure of the traditional festival by donning spiffy outfits amongst your dear ones. So, what are you waiting for? Just scroll down the article to know how to give stylish tweaks to your traditional ensembles.













Does any time a six yard wonder piece fails to hit? Obviously, a big No. A sari speaks lot about your style. Take out that pattu sari from your closet and team it up with a high collared three fourth or elbow length sleeved blouse. One can also add a collared crop top to the sari for a contemporary look. Elevate the look by adding statement earrings and give a dash of make up that goes well with the sari. Finally, you are done!













Want to grab the attention of everyone towards you with your traditional attire? Prettify your appeal in a lehenga outfit. Dress yourselves either in a pattu lehenga or some printed lehenga. Marry it up with a beautiful blouse and add dupatta. Accentuate the look by adding statement earrings and neckpiece. Give a cool touch of eye makeup and add colour to the lips.









Make a mark by donning a kurta and a printed trouser. Choose bright colours and don't think that the look will be simple. Add a contrast coloured dupatta which has a heavy border and you will be praised for your simple yet stunning style sense. Add chunky earrings and handcuff. Go with minimal touch up and see the magic. What is that one piece which comes to everyone's mind.

Ethnic fashion is one such thing which always gives good score on the fashion charts. So, don't hesitate to step out in ethnic looks. Make everyone fall for your style by picking a lehenga skirt or a sharara and team it up with a short kurta and add a dupatta. Make your look more stylish by adding statement jewellery or you can keep the look simple and cool.







