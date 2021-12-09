Santhosh Sobhan to romance Faria Abdullah

Santhosh Sobhan is one of the young and emerging actors of the Tollywood film industry. The young hero is currently working on an exciting film, in the direction of a young filmmaker. He recently did Manchi Rojulochaie which is on Aha right now. Santhosh will next work with director Merlapaka Gandhi.

Merlapaka Gandhi already worked for Ek Mini Katha, featuring the young hero in the lead role. The film was released on a popular streaming platform recently. During the project, the duo reportedly discussed a line and decided to work on it now.



The buzz is that Faria Abdullah is going to be seen as the female lead in the movie. The actress will soon begin the film's shoot. Billed to be a fun-filled drama, the film will hit the floors soon.