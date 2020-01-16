Sarileru Neekevvaru Creates new record in Nizam
Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the successful films in recent times. Superstar Mahesh Babu is excited and extremely happy with the way the things are progressing at the box-office. The movie already created many new records at the box-office. Now, the film creates a new record in Nizam area.
The following is the breakdown of the film's shares in the Nizam area.
Day1: 8.66cr
Day2: 3.63cr
Day3: 3.27cr
Day4: 3.35cr
Total- 18.91cr
The film will certainly cross Mahesh Babu's previous best first-week share number that Maharshi holds with a number of 21.2 crores. Now, Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to cross the record successfully. By this, Sarileru Neekevvaru becomes a fourth 20+ crore movie in the Nizam region for Mahesh Babu. The earlier movies are Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, and Maharshi.