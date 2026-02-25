Courts in West Bengal receive bomb threat again

Kolkata: Several courts in West Bengal on Wednesday received bomb threat again, just a day after getting similar warnings through email.

The mails were sent to judges of various district courts.

According to the police, the bomb scare first spread to the Asansol District and Sessions Court. The threat mail was sent to the West Burdwan District Judge.

According to sources, the mail read, "A bomb has been placed in the court. It will explode after some time."

Asansol-Durgapur Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhruba Das rushed to the spot after receiving the news.

Not only Asansol, the same situation was seen in the Suri District Court of Birbhum district.

According to court sources, the threatening message was sent to the district judge. A hearing was scheduled to be held in the courtroom from 12 p.m. However, after receiving the mail, panic spread in the court premises and the courtroom was evacuated.

The police and the bomb squad were soon informed. However, no suspicious objects were found in the Asansol and Suri district courts after searching till 2 p.m.

Apart from West Bengal, bomb scare spread in the Dhanbad district court of the neighbouring state of Jharkhand on Wednesday. Threatening mails were sent claiming that RDX was kept in the court premises. The court premises were evacuated after receiving the mail. The police and bomb squad started searching.

The development came a day after bomb threat was sent to seven courts in the state, including the Calcutta High Court, through e-mails, causing panic among judges and lawyers.

Following this, the state administration hastily called a high-level meeting in state secretariat. State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, in a press conference, said that security in the courts is the responsibility of the state government and there is no reason to panic.

The Chief Secretary appealed to the general public not to pay heed to rumours. At the same time, the Cyber ​​Crime Branch of the police has already started an investigation to find out who is behind this threatening e-mail.



