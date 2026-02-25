Refrigerators work overtime during summer, preserving food and keeping beverages cool. However, in winter, many households reduce usage or even switch off their fridges for days. When a refrigerator remains closed and unused for long periods, moisture tends to accumulate inside. This damp environment becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and mould, which are the primary reasons behind unpleasant odours.

The moment the fridge door is opened, a strong, stale smell can escape — often making the entire kitchen feel uncomfortable. The good news is that eliminating this odour does not require expensive cleaning products. With a few simple steps and common kitchen ingredients, you can restore freshness easily.

Start With Deep Cleaning

Before attempting any deodorising hacks, it is important to thoroughly clean the refrigerator. Begin by removing all food items and unplugging the appliance. If there is ice buildup in the freezer, allow it to melt completely before proceeding.

Prepare a cleaning solution using lukewarm water mixed with baking soda or vinegar. Dip a soft cloth into the mixture and wipe down the inner walls, shelves, trays, and racks. Pay attention to corners and edges where spills often collect. This method helps remove stubborn stains while also tackling bacteria responsible for bad smells.

Once cleaned, dry all surfaces properly before switching the refrigerator back on. Proper drying prevents fresh moisture from forming inside.

Natural Odour Absorbers That Work Instantly

Even after cleaning, mild smells may linger. Fortunately, several everyday kitchen ingredients can help absorb unwanted odours effectively.

Placing a small bowl of baking soda inside the fridge works wonders, as it naturally neutralises strong smells. Coffee powder is another excellent option; it not only absorbs odours but also leaves behind a mild aroma. Simply keep a small open container in one corner of the fridge.

For those who prefer a fresh citrus scent, lemon peels can be placed on trays or in small bowls. Cloves also add a subtle fragrance while helping combat unpleasant smells. Activated charcoal is particularly effective in absorbing strong, lingering odours and can be kept in a breathable pouch inside the refrigerator.

Using Vinegar For Stubborn Smells

When the odour is particularly strong, white vinegar can be highly effective. Pour a small amount into a bowl and place it inside the refrigerator. Close the door and allow it to sit for several hours. Vinegar works by neutralising harsh smells rather than simply masking them.

For a more refreshing touch, a few drops of lemon juice can be added to the vinegar. This combination helps eliminate the odour while introducing a light, clean fragrance.

Preventing Mould And Moisture Buildup

If a refrigerator is not used regularly, mould growth becomes a real concern. To avoid this, it is advisable to switch the fridge on at least once a week, even during colder months. Occasionally leaving the door open for some time can also help reduce trapped moisture.

Regular inspection is equally important. Spoiled vegetables, expired leftovers, or uncovered food items are among the biggest contributors to foul smells. Removing such items promptly can prevent odour buildup.

Smart Storage Keeps Your Fridge Fresh

One of the most effective ways to maintain a fresh-smelling refrigerator is proper food storage. Milk and curd should always be kept in tightly sealed containers. Cooked food must be stored in airtight boxes to prevent aromas from spreading.

Vegetables and fruits should be stored separately, preferably in designated compartments or covered containers. A neatly organised fridge not only looks clean but also reduces the chances of cross-contamination and odour formation.

With regular cleaning, mindful storage, and the help of simple natural ingredients, maintaining an odour-free refrigerator becomes effortless. A little attention goes a long way in keeping your kitchen fresh and hygienic throughout the year.