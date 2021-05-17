Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser is loading!

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram Petla. The film unit completed the first few schedules of the shoot and is waiting for the pandemic to come to an end.

The film unit is now planning to release the teaser on May 31st, on the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday. Mahesh Babu wants to treat his fans on his father's birthday, like every year. As of now, there is no clarity on the duration of the teaser but it is expected to raise curiosity around the movie.

The film was announced last year, on Krishna's birthday and this time, it is going to be a teaser. The makers initially planned to release the film for Sankranthi next year but it looks like the film is getting preponed. The official confirmation on the same will come out soon.