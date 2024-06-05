‘Satyabhama’ producers shed light on the film’s key aspects

Renowned as the 'Queen of Masses,' Kajal Aggarwal takes on the lead role in the upcoming crime thriller "Satyabhama." The film, produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly under the banner of Aurum Arts, features Naveen Chandra in the pivotal role of Amarender. Director Suman Chikkala helms the project, slated for a grand theatrical release on the 7th of this month. In an exclusive interview, producers Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly shed light on the film's key aspects and production journey. Bobby Tikka, brother of director Sashikiran Tikka renowned for "Major," discussed their foray into production and shared insights into the film's conception.

"Satyabhama" marks Aurum Arts' debut, with a focus on delivering compelling narratives while providing opportunities to emerging talents. Director Suman, making his debut with this film, brings a fresh perspective to the crime thriller genre.

The choice of Kajal Aggarwal for the lead role was a unanimous decision, with her immediate enthusiasm upon hearing the storyline affirming their choice. Embracing a challenging narrative inspired by real events, the producers and director aim to redefine traditional gender roles in cinema.

The film's distribution strategy involves collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments for regional releases. With excellent theater placements and a strong international release plan, "Satyabhama" is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

Highlighted by the support of the censor board and innovative initiatives like integrating the She Safe app into the film, "Satyabhama" aims to resonate with diverse audiences. With Kajal Aggarwal's steadfast support and recognition of Aurum Arts as her own banner, the producers are committed to making "Satyabhama" a success in Telugu cinema, with aspirations for broader reach in the future.