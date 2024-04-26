Satyadev shines in raw action avatar with ‘Krishnamma;’ set for a grand release on May 10

Satyadev, renowned for his versatility as an actor, is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again with his latest venture, "Krishnamma". The actor, who has carved a niche for himself with his distinctive style, is set to showcase his talent in a raw and rustic action backdrop. Directed by VV Gopalakrishna and produced by Krishna Kommalapati under Arunachala Creations, the film is slated for a grand release on May 10.

Backed by the esteemed director Koratala Siva, "Krishnamma" promises an engaging cinematic experience. Athira Raj stars opposite Satyadev in this action-packed venture, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Laxman Meesala, Krishna, Archana, Raghukunche, and Nandagopal.

With Mythri Movie Makers and Prime Show Entertainments handling the distribution, anticipation is high for the film's release. The teaser, title song, and lyrical tracks released earlier have already garnered a positive response from audiences, setting the stage for a promising cinematic outing.

"Krishnamma" marks a departure from Satyadev's previous roles, offering audiences a glimpse of his versatility and range as an actor. With music by Kaala Bhairava and cinematography by Sunny Kurapati, the film is poised to deliver an immersive and captivating experience.

As fans eagerly await the release of "Krishnamma", anticipation is at an all-time high to see Satyadev in this new dimension, showcasing his prowess in action-packed sequences against a rustic backdrop. With its impending release, the film is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences and further solidify Satyadev's stature in the industry.