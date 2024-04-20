Scary first look of Sunny Leone’s ‘Mandira’ unveiled

Horror comedy films have found a special place in the hearts of audiences, blending thrills and laughter in equal measure. Adding to this exciting genre is Sunny Leone, who is gearing up to captivate audiences as Mandira in an upcoming horror comedy where she takes on the titular role.

Directed by R Yuvan and produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati under the banner of Viision Movie Makers, 'Mandira' promises to deliver a unique blend of horror and comedy. Kommalapati Sridhar presents this highly anticipated venture.

The makers recently unveiled Sunny Leone's first look poster from the film, offering a glimpse into her character as Mandira. While she exudes regal beauty as a queen, her portrayal of a ghost is bound to send shivers down the audience's spine. The poster has sparked curiosity and anticipation among moviegoers, hinting at the spine-chilling experience that awaits them.

With the shooting already wrapped up, the film is currently in the post-production phase, with the team working tirelessly to bring the vision to life on the silver screen. Fans can expect further details about the film's release and additional updates to be announced soon.

'Mandira' marks Sunny Leone's foray into the horror comedy genre, promising a thrilling and entertaining cinematic experience for audiences eager to delve into the supernatural realm.