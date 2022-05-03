Second single from Ramarao On Duty out on May 7

The second song from Ravi Teja-starrer 'Ramarao On Duty' is on the way after the first one was a hit. Sid Sriram's voice is the main attraction, and the Sam CS composition, which was shot on Ravi Teja and Rajisha Vijayan, was penned by Rakendu Mouli.

The film's second song is on the way, according to the latest announcement by the makers, this one, titled 'Sotta Buggallo,' will be released on May 7. Billed as a foot-tapping number, the song is expected to be upbeat.

'Ramarao On Duty' also stars Nasser, senior Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, 'Sarpatta' John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, and Rahul Ramakrishna, in addition to Divyansha Kaushik. Sathyan Sooryan has done the cinematography.

Directed by Sarath Mandava, 'Ramarao On Duty' will be released in theatres on June 17.