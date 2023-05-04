Senior Actor Sarath Babu’s Health Condition Is Stable

It is all known that rumours on senior actor Sarath Babu’s death were doing rounds on social media yesterday night. But with his sister’s official confirmation, they were proved as false news. Even ace actors like Khushbu and Kamal Haasan also believed the false rumours and dropped condolence messages on social media but they deleted them later. Off late, Sarath Babu’s brother’s son Aayush Tejas once again dropped an official statement regarding his condition stating that he is all fine and recovering…



Tollywood’s ace PR Vamsi Kaka dropped the official statement of Aayush Tejas on his Twitter page… Take a look!’

MR.Sharat babu's health is stable and doing fine. Pls dont follow any fake rumours. Doctors said it will take lil time to recover. Thanks to all fans & well wishers for their blessings. 🙏🙏 The news Has been confirmed by Sharat babu's brother son AAYUSH TEJAS — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 4, 2023

His tweet reads, “MR.Sharat babu's health is stable and doing fine.

Pls dont follow any fake rumours.

Doctors said it will take lil time to recover.

Thanks to all fans & well wishers for their blessings.

The news Has been confirmed by Sharat babu's brother son AAYUSH TEJAS”.

Let us also check Sarath Babu sister’s official statement… “Information about Sarath Babu's health given by his sister: All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong… Sarath Babu has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted… I hope that Sarath Babu will recover completely soon and talk to the media... My appeal is don't believe any news on social media”.

Sarath Babu acted in more than 200 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. He made his debut in Tollywood in 1973 with the Rama Rajyam movie.

At present, Sarath Babu is being treated in AIG Hospital, Hyderabad and also shifted to the general room from ICU…