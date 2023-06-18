Severe criticism on ‘Adipurush’ dialogues: Actor Sunil Lahri, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raises their voice

Director Om Raut’s take on Valmiki Ramayanam has been drawing severe criticism and flak from various corners. The modern portrayal of Ravana, Indrajith characteristics have not gone down well with many conventional and traditional fans of Ramayana.



In Adipurush, there is a comedy scene involving Hanuman and Lakshmana (Seshu). This fun banter hasn’t really worked. The jokes are very bland and disconnecting. In the scene, Lakshmana asks some questions to Hanuma to test his intelligence. The three questions posed by Lakshmana to Hanuma sounded a bit silly to several audiences who were shocked by such silly jokes.

Meanwhile, none other than the on-screen Lakshmana in Ramayana Tele serial Sunil Lahri has openly expressed his dissatisfaction over “Adipurush” and dialogues in it. He said some dialogues are in bad taste. He found fault with director Om Raut and “Adipurush” makers for deviations.

Marashtra’s Sivasena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also found fault with Hanuman’s dialogues. When Indrajit puts fire to Hanuman’s tail, he asks, ‘ Kaluthonda?’ for which Hanuman responds with, ‘Gudda (cloth) nee babudi, Manta nee babudi, Nune ni baabudi, Kaledi kuda nee babudey (When the cloth, fire and oil are your dad’s the one that burns also is your dad’s). Though there is no double meaning or cussing in it, but the politican demands an apology for the indecent language used to write lord Hanuman’s words.

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla has responded to the criticism for the dialogues in the film. He defended that dialogues of the film were written with a lot of care. He said some dialogues were simplified and were written to show divergence in the characters. On the whole, Adipurush continues to hit headlines for one reason or the other.