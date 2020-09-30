First Look of 'Shaadi Mubarak' is out!

'Shaadi Mubarak' is an out-and-out family entertainer being produced by the successful producers Dil Raju and Sirish on Sri Venkateswara Creations. Starring Veer Sagar and Drishya Raghunath as the lead pair, the film is being directed by Padma Sri.



The First Look of the promising film was on Wednesday unveiled by the makers, who said that the film's sole purpose is to dish out full-on laughs!

The film's post-production works are currently on. The producers are planning to release the film soon.