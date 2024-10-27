Shankar Pictures acquires ‘ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’rights

Ashok Galla, Grandson of superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, is set to make a strong impression in his upcoming film, ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’. The movie promises to showcase him in a mass and rugged avatar, as seen in the promos. The first two songs have already become super hits.

Directed by Arjun Jandyala, known for ‘Guna 369,’ the film is produced by Somineni Balakrishna under the banner of Lalithambika Productions, with Nallapaneni Yamini presenting it. Shankar Pictures has secured the worldwide theatrical rights for a substantial price, reflecting the budget spent on the movie, and they are planning a bigger release.

Varanasi Manasa plays the female lead opposite Ashok Galla in this action-packed family entertainer infused with spiritual themes. The story is provided by creative director Prasanth Varma of ‘Hanu-Man fame,’ with dialogues penned by the acclaimed Sai Madhav Burra.

The music is scored by BheemsCeciroleo, while cinematography is handled by Prasad Murella and Rasool Ellore. Tammiraju takes charge as the editor.

‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 14th.