Shanmukh to become the last captain of Bigg Boss house

The much anticipated season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is finally coming to an end very soon. Only 8 more contestants are left in the Bigg Boss house this week.

Anne got evicted from the Bigg Boss house on Sunday's episode and except for captain Maanas, all the 7 housemates are in the nominations this week. We have to wait and see who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. On the other hand, recently Sunny received an eviction-free pass. Bigg Boss started the captaincy contenders task, 'Niyantha Maate Saasanam' where the contestants who sit on the Throne first will get saved.

According to the latest reports, Shanu is the one who becomes the new captain. interestingly, Shannu will be the last captain of season 5 and it seems like the housemates are going to meet their family members this week.