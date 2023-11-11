Shantala should get a National Award for the film”. – Former Vice-president, Sri Venkaiah Naidu

After watching a private preview of Shantala, Sri Venkaiah Naidu said, “Film Shantala is amazing. It is a film that can be watched by every viewer along with the family. Shantala's film is based on real-life scenes from the past. The new actors have acted. The film has come out very well and I got emotional while watching the movie. I congratulate director Seshu for delivering such a good film. Seshu had earlier worked with the Akkineni family and this is his first film as a director. Cinematography and music are excellent. My best wishes to KS Rama Rao garu. My best wishes to Dr. Irrinki Suresh garu for producing such a good film. I hope this Shanthala film gets a National Award. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi and Malayalam on November 24."

Presented by KS Rama Rao garu on Indo-American Arts banner, Shanthala is a period film produced by Dr. Irrinki Suresh under the direction of Trivikram Seshu with Family Man fame Ashlesha Thakur in the lead role. Vishal Chandrasekhar, known for his sensational music in the super hit film 'Seetharamam,' has composed the music for 'Shantala. The film is all set to release worldwide on November 24.