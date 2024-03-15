‘Sharathulu Varthisthayi’ review: A family drama with noble thought

Cast: Chaitanya Rao, Bhoomi Shetty, Nanda Kishore, Venky Monkey, Santosh Yadav, Devaraj Palamuru, and others

Director: Kumara Swamy

Producers: Sreelatha – Nagarjun Samala, Sharadha – Sreesh Kumar Gunda, Vijaya – Dr. Krishnakanth Chittajallu

Music Director: Arun Chiluveru

Cinematographer: Praveen Vanamali, Shekar Pochampally

Rating: 2.75/5

The much-anticipated small-budget film "Sharathulu Varthisthai" starring Chaitanya Rao of "30 Weds 21" fame has premiered today. With Rao in the lead, the film promises to offer a glimpse into the everyday struggles of the common man. Audiences await eagerly to see if it lives up to expectations.

Story

"Sharathulu Varthisthai" revolves around Chiranjeevi (portrayed by Chaitanya Rao), a hardworking government employee who struggles to support his mother and two siblings. His steadfast partner, Vijayashanthi (played by Bhoomi Shetty), stands by his side through thick and thin. However, their lives take a tumultuous turn when they become victims of a financial fraud scheme.

The fraud disrupts Chiranjeevi's carefully balanced life, throwing him into a state of turmoil. Determined to seek justice and reclaim his lost financial stability, Chiranjeevi embarks on a relentless pursuit to unravel the truth behind the scam. With resilience and determination, he navigates through the complexities of the fraudulent scheme, facing numerous challenges along the way.

As Chiranjeevi delves deeper into the investigation, he encounters various obstacles and adversaries, testing his resolve and resilience. Through his unwavering determination and steadfast belief in justice, Chiranjeevi strives to overcome the adversity and restore order to his life. "Sharathulu Varthisthai" chronicles Chiranjeevi's journey as he confronts the harsh realities of financial fraud and emerges as a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Performances

Chaitanya Rao shines in portraying the middle-class persona, embodying the essence of Chiranjeevi's character with finesse. His dialogues strike a chord with middle-class families, and his choice of a relatable concept is commendable. Bhoomi Shetty impresses with her portrayal of a strong female lead, delivering a natural performance that adds depth to the film. Her contribution to the storyline is significant, and she effectively enhances the overall narrative. Certain scenes featuring both lead actors are executed with finesse, further elevating the film's impact.

Technicalities

Director Kumara Swamy's attempt to shed light on financial frauds is commendable, but his execution lacks appeal. While the film carries a strong message, its engagement falls short due to numerous boring and dull scenes. Arun Chiluveru's music receives a mixed response, while cinematography by Praveen Vanamali and Shekar Pochampally maintains a neat appearance with decent production values. However, the editing falters, as the film would benefit from some trimming to improve pacing and maintain audience interest.

Analysis

"Sharathulu Varthisthai" showcases the struggles of lower-middle-class individuals but falls short in engaging storytelling. Despite decent performances, the film lacks substance, hindering audience interest. Its realistic portrayal of ordinary lives is undermined by pacing issues and mundane settings, detracting from its impact.

While the film tackles relevant themes like multi-level marketing scams, it fails to captivate due to a lack of dramatic elements. Dialogues feel natural, but the storyline lacks development, particularly in key moments like the protagonist's change of heart towards marriage.

Overall, "Sharathulu Varthisthai" has potential to resonate with middle-class audiences, but its execution leaves much to be desired. Improved treatment and pacing could have elevated the film's impact and made it a more compelling watch.