Sharwanand Back with a Bang! 4 New Films Announced on Actor's Birthday

Telugu heartthrob Sharwanand is finally breaking his two-year silence on screen with a packed slate of films. After his last appearance in "Oke Oka Jeevitham" in 2022, fans were eagerly awaiting his return. Now, they're in for a treat!

Sharwanand is currently busy filming "Maname," and the recently released song from the movie has already garnered positive views. The excitement doesn't stop there. On his birthday, two new projects were announced: #Sharwa36 and #Sharwa37.

But the news keeps getting better. Rumors are swirling about another film titled #Sharwa38. This upcoming project is directed by Sankalp Reddy, a talented director known for Bollywood films like "The Ghazi Attack" and Telugu movies like "Antariksham 9000 KMPH." Reports suggest Sharwanand was impressed with Sankalp's story and readily agreed to star in the film.

#Sharwa38 is creating a buzz for potentially being a pan-India release, with filming expected to commence later this year. This collaboration between Sharwanand and Sankalp Reddy has generated a lot of excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the popular hero back on screen. It seems Sharwanand is making a grand comeback, not just with one film, but with a series of projects that promise to keep audiences entertained!