Shocking remuneration for Samantha in Shakunthalam

Tollywood starlet Samantha is all set to play the role of Shakuntala in her upcoming mythological love drama titled Shakuntalam. Mounted on a large scale, Gunashekar is helming this project.

The producers are bankrolling the project with a huge amount and got Samantha onboard by paying 2.5 crores as remuneration making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the south. The makers felt that Samantha boosts all the business prospects of the movie which is why they got her on board. The shooting of Shakuntalam will go on a roll from the end of this month. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is playing the lead role in this movie.

Gunasekhar is helming this project and his wife Neelima is on board to bankroll this project. Dil Raju is presenting this movie.