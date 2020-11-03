Shocking reports: 'Acharya' shoot postponed

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi's next movie is Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the leading lady of the film. The film was launched very late and the shoot also underwent a lot of delays. The film's shoot got halted in March and there is no progress in the shoot. The makers initially wanted to resume the shoot in August but it was pushed to October and then November. The latest reports suggest that the shoot is not going to take off anytime soon.

The buzz is that the makers are planning to postpone the shoot to next year. Most likely, the film's shoot is expected to begin in January. The reports of the same are currently trending viral on social media. As of now, there is no update on the same.

Kajal Aggarwal who recently got married is ready to join the shoot but the delay might only become an advantage to her. Mani Sharma is the music director of the film. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the movie.

With this, the film will not arrive during Summer next year.