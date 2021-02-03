Shocking Runtime for Nagarjuna's Wild Dog

Tollywood: Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to begin the shoot for his dream project Bangarraju this month. The actor wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming film Wild Dog. Wild Dog was initially planned for a direct OTT release. Netflix reportedly grabbed the streaming rights of the film. But, the film unit is now planning to release the film in theatres on April 2nd. The film is in the post-production activities now.



Nagarjuna has recently watched the final copy of Wild Dog. The run time has come around 3 hours but the actor has asked the team to cut it short to 150 minutes. The actor also suggested some changes to the film. The team is currently busy working on the same. Nagarjuna, however, is happy with the output and is also confident in scoring a hit in the theatres.

Stay tuned to the official confirmation on the film's release date.